Nurses, supporters were picketing in the north on Thursday for more staff, better wages, improved patient care

Thursday nurses, health care professionals and supporters across the province were picketing for better staffing, better wages and better hospital care.

In Greater Sudbury, over 150 people lined Paris Street in front of Health Sciences North (HSN) to support the Ontario Nurses Association, known as the ONA, as it bargains with the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) seeking a better contract.

The ONA Local 13 represents over 2,200 members in Sudbury, including nurses and paramedical staff. Several other unions were at the picket to show support for healthcare workers.

Kelly Latimer is with ONA Local 13 in Sudbury.

She told CTV News she wants to gain some recognition and respect.

“(We want people to) know that we are here, we are in bargaining and that we support the public … we want to do the best that we can for them.”

D'Arcy Gauthier of Sudbury & District Labour Council said this an important fight for everybody whether you are unionized or not.

“We all need quality healthcare,” he said.

“We pay for it with our taxes, have come to expect it through Canada Health Act, it's our right to have quality care at that's what ONA is fighting for today.”

In the Sault, nurses were also joined by other groups as they picketed in front of the Sault Area Hospital Thursday afternoon.

“Workers are picketing for proper funding, more staffing… (and the) right to bargain fair wages,” officials with the Sault Ste. Marie District Labour Council said, in an email to CTV News.

Officials with ONA said this is the second in a series of escalating actions across Ontario to fight for crucial improvements in this critically understaffed sector.

With files from CTV Sudbury video journalist Alana Everson.