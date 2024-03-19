Nurses testify at day 2 of public inquest into death of man at Regina General Hospital

Nurses testified at day two of a public inquest into the death of a man at the Regina General Hospital (RGH).

On the morning of Sept. 21, 2021, 46-year-old George Meldrum had been admitted to the Sleep Clinic at the RGH.

Medical staff had become concerned about his breathing and had him transferred down to the Emergency Department.

One nurse said Meldrum had looked anxious when he arrived to the emergency room.

He was put onto a BiPap machine to help with the breathing issues and was reported to have taken a nap after.

One of the nurses recalled hearing a disturbance from his room about two hours later.

The male nurse believed Meldrum had become frustrated and angry after being told it was not in his best interest to go outside for a cigarette or to leave the hospital.

While testifying, he stated Meldrum firmly slammed a chair on the ground multiple times, eventually pushing it into the stretcher and slamming a monitor against the wall.

Both nurses who testified believed Meldrum was being combative because there was not enough oxygen supply getting to his brain.

One nurse said around five or six security guards had stepped in and tried to restrain him. He was pushed onto the stretcher face down.

A struggle between the guards and Meldrum continued, at which pointed Meldrum said he could not breathe.

One of the nurses advised the security guards that they need to turn him over. One of the guards said to the nurse, “Don’t tell me how to do my f****** job.”

The struggle continued and Meldrum began to lose colour in his skin with his head and face showing signs of Cyanosis, the change of skin to a blueish purple colour.

He said he could not breathe a second time and the male nurse said, “We need to flip him over or he is going to die.”

Meldrum stopped resisting about 15 seconds later and was flipped over. He was moved onto the floor and CPR was administered but medical staff were not able to revive him.

Both nurses who testified agreed the incident could have been prevented, either by the security guards not going into the room or having Meldrum’s wife in the room as she was able to calm him down at times.

More witnesses are expected to testify at the inquest, which is scheduled until March 22.