Nursing home fire displaces 47 residents in Tatamagouche, N.S.

All 47 residents of a nursing home in Tatamagouche, N.S., have been displaced after an overnight fire.

The Canadian Red Cross says the fire at the Willow Lodge special-care home triggered the facility’s sprinkler system, forcing an evacuation.

There were no reports of injuries.

Ten residents are staying with family or friends and 37 are staying temporarily at the Tatamagouche Fire Hall, according to a Tuesday morning news release.

Red Cross volunteers have also provided cots and blankets to residents who use wheelchairs or walkers.

The release adds Willow Lodge staff are working to find alternative placements for residents while damage, cleanup and repairs are being assessed.

The organization says there’s no word if, or when, residents will be able to return to the home.