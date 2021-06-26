Nursing shortage forces the closure of Gatineau Hospital emergency room this weekend

The emergency room is closed at the Gatineau Hospital this weekend due to a nursing shortage.

The CISSS de l'Outaouais announced the "temporary" closure of emergency services at the Gatineau Hospital until Monday at 4 p.m.

"The situation of the lack of nursing manpower with expertise is forcing the closure of the emergency room," said the CISSS de l'Outaouais.

Ambulances will be automatically directed to the Hull Hospital emergency department. Health officials say residents can visit the Hull Hospital and Papineau Hospital emergency room for services.

Children needing emergency care this weekend can be taken to the Gatineau Hospital's Outaouais Ambulatory pediatric centre.

"The CISSS de l'Outaouais is doing everything to stabilize the situation as quickly as possible," said a statement from the health unit Friday evening. "In addition, we reiterate the importance we place on quality and safe health care and services."

Last September, the Gatineau Hospital temporarily suspended service in its intensive care unit because of an unexpected nursing shortage. Patients in the ICU at the Gatineau Hospital were transferred to other hospitals in the Outaouais region.