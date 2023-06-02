Nursing shortage will close Carleton Place hospital ER for 16 hours this weekend
The emergency department at the hospital in Carleton Place will be closed for 16 hours this weekend due to a shortage of nurses.
The Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital says the emergency department will be closed from 3 p.m. on Sunday until 7 a.m. on Monday.
"This temporary closure is due to a shortage of nursing staff. The rest of the hospital is still open and caring for patients," the hospital said in a statement.
The hospital was previously forced to temporarily close the emergency department in March and April due to staffing shortages.
"Patient and staff safety is our main priority," Mary Wilson Trider, Mississippi River Health Alliance President and CEO, said.
"Our dedicated teams at both Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital and Almonte General Hospital continue their tireless efforts to ensure we have the necessary staff to support our community with their health care needs. We are closely supported by our team at the Lanark County Paramedic Service."
Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 911, and paramedics will take you to the nearest emergency department for care.
