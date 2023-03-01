Nursing tuition grants offered at University of Windsor

A provincial tuition grant program is being offered for the 2023-2024 academic year at the University of Windsor.

Officials say it’s intended to increase the number of practicing nurses in Windsor and other under-serviced regions.

Beginning in the spring, potential Faculty of Nursing students in Bachelor of Science, Nursing (BScN); Master of Science, Nursing (MScN); Masters of Nursing (MN and PHCNP); and Graduate diploma in the Primary Health Care Nurse Practitioner Program programs will be eligible to apply to the Government of Ontario’s Learn and Stay program.

Updates and information on the online application process will be available by spring at: Ontario Learn and Stay Grant | ontario.ca

The program offers students upfront funding for tuition, books and other direct educational costs in return for working and caring for people in the region where they studied for a minimum term of six months for each year of funded education.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for interested students to not only remove the financial burden of funding a nursing education but to contribute to measurable improvements to their community through their nursing practice,” says Chris Busch, the university’s associate vice president, enrolment management.

The three-year, $61-million program was announced in March 2022 and was intended to connect healthcare workers with more than a dozen underserved and growing communities province-wide.

“The pandemic has demonstrated what we’ve always known to be true – nurses are a vitally important part of keeping our communities healthy and safe,” says Faculty of Nursing dean Debbie Sheppard-LeMoine.

“The Learn and Stay program has the potential to open the nursing field to many more dedicated, talented individuals whom the cost of nursing education may have previously hindered. I encourage anyone interested in pursuing nursing as a professional calling to use this unique opportunity.”