Nutrien fined $200,000 after Sask. worker injured

Nutrien is facing a $200,000 fine after pleading guilty to violating health and safety regulations leading to serious injury of a worker.

On Sept. 20, 2021, a worker stepped into an uncovered floor opening near Rocanville, according to a Saskatchewan labour ministry news release.

Nutrien was fined for failing to ensure that any opening in a floor in which a worker could fall is installed with covering and failing to place a warning sign indicating the hazard.

The court imposed a fine of $142,857.14 with a surcharge of $57,142.86.

The company pleaded guilty on Dec. 19 in Moosomin Provincial Court.