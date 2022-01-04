Nutrien parts ways with CEO less than a year after he stepped into the role

Nutrien is on the hunt for a new CEO less than a year after Mayo Schmidt stepped into the role.

Schmidt became the potash giant's CEO in April 2021, replacing Nutrien's first CEO, Chuck Magro, who headed up the new company formed when Agrium and PotashCorp merged in 2014.

The company did not provide a reason for Schmidt's departure, only saying in a news release that he left his position as president and CEO and has resigned from the firm's board.

“On behalf of the board of directors and the Nutrien team, I would like to thank Mayo Schmidt for his years of service to the organization. We wish him the best in his next endeavours,” said Russ Girling, chair of Nutrien's board of directors.

Nutrien says executive vice president and CEO of potash Ken Seitz will step into the role left vacant by Schmidt on an interim basis as the company begins the search for a permanent replacement. ​