Nutrien ramping up potash production due to Ukraine war

As the Russian invasion in Ukraine continues to interrupt global supplies of potash, Nutrien says it's preparing to ramp up its production to fill the gap.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Nutrien said it will increase its potash production capacity to 15 million tonnes in 2022, the most they’ve ever produced. In the past two years, Nutrien has increased its production by 20 per cent.

The Saskatchewan Mining Association (SMA) acknowledges the reason for the increase in potash production is unfortunate due to the war in Ukraine but is good news for the companies within the association.

“To produce more potash will really require all the companies to be going all out,” said SMA President Pam Schwann.

The association says the province produces 33 per cent of the world's potash supply, with Belarus and Russia right behind.

Schwann says the world will be looking to Saskatchewan to produce more potash and expects other mining companies to ramp up production as well, especially with spring around the corner.

“This time of year is really critical because farmers use the potash when they’re seeding so we need to get that potash to market in a timely manner,” Schwann said.

Nutrien says it hopes for the de-escalation of the conflict in Ukraine and their thoughts remain with all those affected by the crisis.