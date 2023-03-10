NVCA warns banks near watercourses: slippery when wet

The slippery banks of waterways during spring melt are unavoidable.

As we wait for the warmer weather to arrive, the inevitable melting of ice and snow makes for treacherous conditions around waterways, ditches, ponds and lakes this time of year.

The Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority (NVCA) warns the onset of spring will cause the breakup of ice along watercourses and lakes as well as high stream flows. These hazardous conditions can cause life-threatening injuries if a person falls into extremely cold water.

Conservation authorities across the region remind residents to keep family and pets away from the edge of streams, rivers, ponds and lakes at this time of year. Anglers, canoeists, hikers, hunters and other recreational users must be aware of the dangerous conditions that could pose a risk to personal safety.

The NVCA advises:

Keep family and pets away from the edges of all bodies of water.

Avoid all recreational activities in or around water, especially near ice jams or ice-covered watercourses and waterbodies—including municipally managed stormwater ponds.

Do not attempt to walk on ice-covered waterbodies or drive through flooded roads or fast-moving water.

If you live close to the water, move objects such as chairs or benches away from the water's edge to avoid losing them during potential spring high water.

Avoid walking close to and across riverbanks and ice-covered water to prevent falling through.

The NVCA will continue to monitor waterways and issue flood messages as conditions warrant.