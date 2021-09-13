Nygard court hearing rescheduled to Oct. 1
Peter Nygard's extradition hearing is being pushed up by a month.
The fashion mogul was originally scheduled to appear in court from Nov. 15 to 19, but the date has now been changed to Oct. 1 at the request of the Crown and Nygard's counsel.
The court case will now be handled all in one day on Oct. 1, instead of it being spread out over several days.
Nygard was arrested in Winnipeg last December under the Extradition Act and faces nine counts in the Southern District of New York.
The extradition request from the U.S. details accounts from seven alleged victims who are expected to testify in a criminal trial in that country.
The women allege their livelihoods and their movements became dependent on having sex with Nygard. They say they were coerced through financial means or physical force.
Nygard is also the subject of a class-action lawsuit in the U.S. involving 57 women with similar allegations.
He has denied all the allegations.
The case is set to start at 9 a.m.
- With files from the Canadian Press
