An O-Train operator has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo to Council, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi says the electric rail operator, who last worked on March 18, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The employee has been self-isolating since Thursday.

Manconi says the employee worked a rail shift on Line 1 running between Blair Station and Tunney's Pasture Station on March 18 from 4:55 p.m. to 2:02 a.m.

OC Transpo is working with Ottawa Public Health and conducting contact tracing of individuals who have, or may have been, in close contact with this employee.

The Transit Commission was told last Wednesday that 71 OC Transpo employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Sixty-eight have recovered and returned to work.