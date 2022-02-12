O-Train out of service between uOttawa and Tremblay Stations
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
A section of Ottawa's light rail transit system is shutdown today due to an unspecified issue.
OC Transpo first reported at 9:11 a.m. that the O-Train was out of service between uOttawa and Hurdman stations, with R1 Replacement Bus Service running between the stations.
As of 11:16 a.m., the O-Train is out of service between uOttawa and Tremblay stations.
The O-Train continues to run between Tunney's Pasture and uOttawa and Tremblay and Blair Stations.
Photos on social media show crews working on the overhead wires of a train near Lees Station.
CTV News Ottawa has reached out to OC Transpo and the city of Ottawa for more details about the disruption.
