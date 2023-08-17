O-Train resumes two-track service after emergency track adjustments

Ottawa's light-rail transit system is running full service between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations on two tracks, after emergency repairs were conducted for "further track adjustments" on the restraining rail on the eastern section of the track.

OC Transpo announced normal service resumed on the O-Train just after 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 hours after LRT service was reduced to a single-track between uOttawa and Hurdman stations when inspections discovered contact between the restraining rail and the wheels of an LRT vehicle.

O-Train service was reduced to every 15 minutes between Tunney's Pasture and Blair stations on Thursday, while the transit service urged commuters travelling from downtown directly to Tunney's Pasture or Blair to take the express bus instead of the LRT.

Transit riders reported packed trains and station platforms, and long waits for buses during the reduced service on Thursday, with some riders saying the trip from Lyon Station to Hurdman Station took 40 minutes.

Service resumed on the full O-Train line on Monday, four weeks after the LRT service was shut down following the discovery of an issue with the axle bearing on one train during routine maintenance. OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Group are running single-car trains along the LRT route.

As part of the return-to-service plan, Rideau Transit Group and Alstom said there can be no contact between the restraining rail and the wheels of the LRT vehicles. Rideau Transit Maintenance adjusted 16 restraining rails at eight locations along the LRT line before service resumed between uOttawa and Blair stations.

However, Transit Services acting general manager Michael Morgan said "further track adjustments" were needed on Thursday in the area of the track between Hurdman Station and the Rideau River Bridge to avoid contact between the restraining rail and the wheel hub of the LRT vehicles. OC Transpo implemented single-track service between uOttawa and Hurdman stations, causing long waits for commuters.

"Rideau Transit Group (RTG) was able to complete adjustments to the restraining rail this evening, and O-Train Line 1 service safely resumed on both tracks and at all platforms shortly before 8 p.m." Morgan said in a memo to Council Thursday evening.

"As previously described, the Safety Note from RTG and Alstom requires that there be no contact between the restraining rail and wheels as part of the safe return to service plan. After completing adjustments to the restraining rail, testing was conducted to ensure that any contact was eliminated, and trains can operate safely. As a result, Line 1 service was able to safely resume in the section of the affected track."

Morgan says full service on the Confederation Line will operate at all stations on Friday. The Shuttle Express bus service will operate in the morning and afternoon peak periods to provide an alternate option for customers travelling from Blair or Tunney's Pasture stations to downtown.

"OC Transpo, RTG and Alstom continue to closely monitor and inspect the track and trains to ensure ongoing safe operations for our customers and employees," Morgan said.

"Inspections of restraining rails are done weekly in order to identify if additional adjustments are necessary."