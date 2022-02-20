O-Train service resumes in downtown Ottawa on Monday
O-Train service will resume in downtown Ottawa on Monday for the first time in three days as police continue the operation to remove the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration.
In a memo to council, Transit Services General Manager Renee Amilcar said full O-Train Line 1 service will resume from Tunney's Pasture to Blair Station.
The O-Train has not stopped by Lees, uOttawa, Rideau, Parliament and Lyon stations since Thursday night due to the ongoing police operation in downtown Ottawa.
Amilcar says all bus routes in the downtown core will remain on detour due to the road closures and the "secured area" set up by police.
"OC Transpo continues to monitor and adjust as the situation evolves."
Route 85 has resumed regular service to and from Gatineau.
Starting Sunday, OC Transpo trips on 15 bus routes serving the downtown are now free. Passengers must board at on-street stops for the no-charge service.
The no-charge service is in place until 30 days after the state of emergency is lifted.
