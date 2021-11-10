O-Train service set to resume Friday morning

Partial service on the Confederation Line will resume Friday morning, 54 days after a derailment shutdown the two-year-old transit system.

In a memo to council, City Manager Steve Kanellakos said Transportation Resource Associates (TRA) has given the green light to resume service. Seven trains will be running on Friday morning, with one spare, and Kanellakos says full revenue service is expected to be in place by the end of the month.

The LRT has been shutdown since a car derailed at Tremblay Station on Sept. 19, damaging the car, the station, the track and the LRT infrastructure.

OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Group/Rideau Transit Maintenance began testing a partial return to service last week, with trains stopping at each station along the route.

In a letter to Kanellakos, TRA president and CEO Kenneth Korach said TRA has determined the Confederation Line can "safely resume" passenger service.

"Our determination that Confederation Line 1 may safely resume passenger service is based on a program of independent verification, monitoring, and oversight activities," said Kanellakos.

"Further, it is premised on all project stakeholders, including contractors, having been forthcoming with analyses and documents, and not having withheld information that may have affected our analysis."

Korach says TRA is "actively developing" a plan for ongoing monitoring based on the return to service plan and complementary to existing OC Transpo monitoring and oversight programs.

"We are committed to implementing this monitoring plan in a way that sustains our existing safety-focused findings and expectations to date," said Korach. "Should we identify any condition, such as deviation from identified mitigations, failure to fulfill safety-related commitments, or discovery of new analyses or information that would impact safe Confederation Line 1 service, we will bring this to your attention immediately, accompanied by a recommended mitigation or possibly by a recommendation to suspend service."

R1 bus service will remain in place when the trains come back online. OC Transpo has said it will monitor ridership to determine whether R1 bus service can be reduced.

The Transportation Safety Board concluded "inconsistent and incomplete maintenance" to blame for the derailment on Sept. 19.