O-Train service to begin at 7 a.m. on Sunday for Canada Army Run
OC Transpo will launch O-Train service one hour earlier on Sunday to accommodate runners travelling downtown for the Canada Army Run.
Thousands of runners are expected to participate in the 5K, 10K and half-marathon events during the Canada Army Run Sunday morning. The 5k run is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m., which is the normal start time for O-Train service on a Sunday.
OC Transpo has announced O-Train Line 1 service will start at 7 a.m. on Sunday, with service at stations every 5 minutes.
"This change will not be reflected in the Travel Planner or on Real-Time systems," OC Transpo said.
The 10K for the Canada Army Run begins at 9 a.m., while the half marathon begins at 9:30 a.m.
⚠️Attention @CanadaArmyRun participants! O-Train Line 1 service will start at 7 am on Sunday, September 17 to help you get to the event. Trains will run every 5 minutes. This change will not be reflected in the Travel Planner or on Real-Time systems. More info to come.— OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) September 14, 2023
