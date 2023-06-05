O-Train will be partially shutdown on most days over the next two weeks

Commuters may face some delays on the O-Train over the next two weeks, as the system will be partially closed at varying times and locations for annual maintenance.

OC Transpo says Rideau Transit Group will be performing track and maintenance work on the Confederation Line between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations daily until June 19. Train service will continue to run during the two-week maintenance period, but R1 bus service will be running in some sections during the work.

"Where possible, maintenance will occur during the evening hours to minimize impacts to customer travel," Transit Services General Manager Renee Amilcar said.

"There are eight days, however, where R1 bus service will operate on a portion of the line for the full day."

OC Transpo says the maintenance work will focus on:

Work to address water infiltration in the tunnel, east of Rideau Station

Annual rail grinding across the entire line to reduce noise and vibration

Overhead Catenary System, switch and track related maintenance and inspections

The removal of vegetation within the guideway

General maintenance and cleaning activities including the cleaning of glass and artwork, paint removal at specific locations in downtown tunnel stations, concrete, and tile repairs

Amilcar told Council that R1 replacement bus service will be running frequently during the two-week maintenance period to "meet ridership requirements."

"We appreciate that this work can be disruptive for our customers, and we apologize for the inconvenience this service adjustment will cause," Amilcar said.

Reminder: Line 1 will be partially closed starting tomorrow, June 5 to 19 at varying times and locations due to annual track and maintenance work. For more information, visit: https://t.co/JbbagRycVl pic.twitter.com/3lXUN9Uznt

Here is the service schedule for the two-week period:

June 5

Maintenance period: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Train service: Hurdman to Blair

R1 service: Tunney's Pasture to Hurdman

June 6

Maintenance period: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Train service: Tunney's Pasture to Parliament and Tremblay to Blair

R1 service: Lyon to Blair

June 7

Maintenance period: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Train service: Tunney's Pasture to Parliament and Tremblay to Blair

R1 service: Lyon to Blair

June 8

Maintenance period: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Train service: Hurdman to Blair

R1 service: Tunney's Pasture to Hurdman

June 9

First disruption

Maintenance period: 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Train service: Tunney's Pasture to Parliament and Hurdman to Blair

R1 service: Lyon to Hudman

Second disruption

Maintenance period: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Train service: Tunney's Pasture to Parliament

R1 service: Lyon to Blair

June 10

First disruption

Maintenance period: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Train service: Tunney's Pasture to Parliament and Hurdman to Blair

R1 service: Lyon to Hurdman

Second disruption

Maintenance period: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Train service: Hurdman to Blair

R1 service: Tunney's Pasture to Hurdman

June 11

First disruption

Maintenance period: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Train service: Tunney's Pasture to Parliament and Hurdman to Blair

R1 service: Lyon to Hurdman

Second disruption

Maintenance period: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Train service: Hurdman to Blair

R1 service: Tunney's Pasture to Hurdman

June 12

First disruption

Maintenance period: 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Train service: Tunney's Pasture to Parliament and Hurdman to Blair

R1 service: Lyon to Hurdman

Second disruption

Maintenance period: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Train service: Hurdman to Blair

R1 service: Tunney's Pasture to Hurdman

June 13

Maintenance period: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Train service: Lyon to Blair

R1 service: Tunney's Pasture to Rideau

June 14

Maintenance period: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Train Service: Tunney's Pasture to Rideau

R1 service: Rideau to Blair

June 15

Full Line 1 service

June 16

First disruption

Maintenance period: 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Train service: Tunney's Pasture to Parliament and Hurdman to Blair

R1 service: Lyon to Hurdman

Second disruption

Maintenance period: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Train service: Tunney's Pasture to Parliament

R1 service: Lyon to Blair

June 17

First disruption

Maintenance period: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Train service: Tunney's Pasture to Parliament and Hurdman to Blair

R1 service: Lyon to Hurdman

Second disruption

Maintenance period: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Train service: Tunney's Pasture to Parliament

R1 service: Lyon to Blair

June 18

First disruption

Maintenance period: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Train service: Tunney's Pasture to Parliament and Hurdman to Blair

R1 service: Lyon to Hurdman

Second disruption

Maintenance period: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Train service: Tunney's Pasture to Parliament and Hurdman to Blair

R1 service: Lyon to Blair

June 19

First disruption

Maintenance period: 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Train service: Tunney's Pasture to Parliament and Hurdman to Blair

R1 service: Lyon to Hurdman

Second disruption