O-Train will be partially shutdown on most days over the next two weeks
Commuters may face some delays on the O-Train over the next two weeks, as the system will be partially closed at varying times and locations for annual maintenance.
OC Transpo says Rideau Transit Group will be performing track and maintenance work on the Confederation Line between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations daily until June 19. Train service will continue to run during the two-week maintenance period, but R1 bus service will be running in some sections during the work.
"Where possible, maintenance will occur during the evening hours to minimize impacts to customer travel," Transit Services General Manager Renee Amilcar said.
"There are eight days, however, where R1 bus service will operate on a portion of the line for the full day."
OC Transpo says the maintenance work will focus on:
- Work to address water infiltration in the tunnel, east of Rideau Station
- Annual rail grinding across the entire line to reduce noise and vibration
- Overhead Catenary System, switch and track related maintenance and inspections
- The removal of vegetation within the guideway
- General maintenance and cleaning activities including the cleaning of glass and artwork, paint removal at specific locations in downtown tunnel stations, concrete, and tile repairs
Amilcar told Council that R1 replacement bus service will be running frequently during the two-week maintenance period to "meet ridership requirements."
"We appreciate that this work can be disruptive for our customers, and we apologize for the inconvenience this service adjustment will cause," Amilcar said.
Reminder: Line 1 will be partially closed starting tomorrow, June 5 to 19 at varying times and locations due to annual track and maintenance work. For more information, visit: https://t.co/JbbagRycVl pic.twitter.com/3lXUN9Uznt— OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) June 4, 2023
Here is the service schedule for the two-week period:
June 5
- Maintenance period: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Train service: Hurdman to Blair
- R1 service: Tunney's Pasture to Hurdman
June 6
- Maintenance period: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Train service: Tunney's Pasture to Parliament and Tremblay to Blair
- R1 service: Lyon to Blair
June 7
- Maintenance period: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Train service: Tunney's Pasture to Parliament and Tremblay to Blair
- R1 service: Lyon to Blair
June 8
- Maintenance period: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Train service: Hurdman to Blair
- R1 service: Tunney's Pasture to Hurdman
June 9
First disruption
- Maintenance period: 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Train service: Tunney's Pasture to Parliament and Hurdman to Blair
- R1 service: Lyon to Hudman
Second disruption
- Maintenance period: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Train service: Tunney's Pasture to Parliament
- R1 service: Lyon to Blair
June 10
First disruption
- Maintenance period: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Train service: Tunney's Pasture to Parliament and Hurdman to Blair
- R1 service: Lyon to Hurdman
Second disruption
- Maintenance period: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Train service: Hurdman to Blair
- R1 service: Tunney's Pasture to Hurdman
June 11
First disruption
- Maintenance period: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Train service: Tunney's Pasture to Parliament and Hurdman to Blair
- R1 service: Lyon to Hurdman
Second disruption
- Maintenance period: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Train service: Hurdman to Blair
- R1 service: Tunney's Pasture to Hurdman
June 12
First disruption
- Maintenance period: 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Train service: Tunney's Pasture to Parliament and Hurdman to Blair
- R1 service: Lyon to Hurdman
Second disruption
- Maintenance period: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Train service: Hurdman to Blair
- R1 service: Tunney's Pasture to Hurdman
June 13
- Maintenance period: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Train service: Lyon to Blair
- R1 service: Tunney's Pasture to Rideau
June 14
- Maintenance period: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Train Service: Tunney's Pasture to Rideau
- R1 service: Rideau to Blair
June 15
Full Line 1 service
June 16
First disruption
- Maintenance period: 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Train service: Tunney's Pasture to Parliament and Hurdman to Blair
- R1 service: Lyon to Hurdman
Second disruption
- Maintenance period: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Train service: Tunney's Pasture to Parliament
- R1 service: Lyon to Blair
June 17
First disruption
- Maintenance period: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Train service: Tunney's Pasture to Parliament and Hurdman to Blair
- R1 service: Lyon to Hurdman
Second disruption
- Maintenance period: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Train service: Tunney's Pasture to Parliament
- R1 service: Lyon to Blair
June 18
First disruption
- Maintenance period: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Train service: Tunney's Pasture to Parliament and Hurdman to Blair
- R1 service: Lyon to Hurdman
Second disruption
- Maintenance period: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Train service: Tunney's Pasture to Parliament and Hurdman to Blair
- R1 service: Lyon to Blair
June 19
First disruption
- Maintenance period: 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Train service: Tunney's Pasture to Parliament and Hurdman to Blair
- R1 service: Lyon to Hurdman
Second disruption
- Maintenance period: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Train service: Tunney's Pasture to Parliament and Hurdman to Blair
- R1 service: Lyon to Blair