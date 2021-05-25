Oak Bay assault suspect arrested following foot chase

A man accused of assaulting a woman at a local park was arrested Monday, according to Oak Bay police chief Ray Bernoties.

In a social media post, Bernoties said the police department received multiple calls about the alleged assault at Bowker Creek Park, prompting police to form a perimeter in the St. Anns Street area.

Bernoties says he was in the area with his family when his sons spotted a man being chased by police. The police chief says he then borrowed his son's bike and began pursuing the man as well, who started hopping through backyards in the area.

At the same time, Bernoties says his wife spotted the apparent victim who was calling 911.

Shortly after, a West Shore RCMP service dog was called to the area. The K9 tracked down the suspect who was reportedly hiding in a shed and was arrested without incident.

Bernoties says the investigation is ongoing.

A male assaulted a female at Bowker Crk park. Foot pursuit ensued. I saw pursuit & took my son's bike.�� He feld to backyards on StAnns. We held area for @WestshoreRCMP dog.Wasnt long after they arrived that he was arrested (hiding on shed). Cheeseburger time for this good dog! pic.twitter.com/EYwDx68Svf