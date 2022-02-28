Oak Bay, B.C., appoints new police chief
The municipality of Oak Bay, B.C., has announced that its deputy police chief will once again take on the role of top cop at the Oak Bay Police Department in September.
Deputy Chief Mark Fisher will take over from Chief Ray Bernoties, who is set to retire on Sept. 5.
Fisher, who previously served as Oak Bay's police chief from 2011 to 2014, said in a statement Monday that he is looking forward to the role and to "continuing to build on the strong community policing model we deliver."
"We are thrilled to have Deputy Chief Fisher step into the role of Chief Constable," said Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdoch, who also serves as chair of the community's police board.
"He has demonstrated exceptional leadership during his time in Oak Bay and has brought great insight from his diverse policing and leadership experience across Canada."
Fisher was appointed as deputy chief in September 2020. A search is now underway for his replacement.
