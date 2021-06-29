Oak Bay firefighter taken to hospital while battling blaze amid record heat wave

A firefighter in Oak Bay was taken to hospital Monday after he was overwhelmed with heat and exhaustion while fighting a house fire in the midst of a record-setting regional heat wave.

Oak Bay Fire Chief Darren Hughes said Tuesday the firefighter was out of the hospital and recovering at home.

Fire crews from Oak Bay, Victoria and Saanich were called to the house fire on Cavendish Avenue late Monday afternoon.

"Our firefighters, with their full turnout gear in this heat, they burn out very quickly," said Hughes. "It's extreme temperature stress."

The fire was detected in the attic of the character home, making it difficult to knock down, according to the fire chief.

Paramedics were on scene to provide hydration and monitor the vital signs of those responding to the blaze.

"We did have one firefighter have to be transported to hospital based on his vital signs," Hughes said. "He was assessed and is back home and is fine. It appears just the exhaustion and the heat combined to overwhelm the system."

The owner of the house escaped the fire safely.

Investigators do not believe the fire is suspicious but the investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing.