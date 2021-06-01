Oak Bay High School offers support to students after teen's sudden death

Members of the Oak Bay High School community are expressing their condolences after a teenager died unexpectedly over the weekend.

In a letter sent to families Monday, Oak Bay principal Tom Aerts said that St. Michael's University School student Harrison Helliwell died on Sunday.

The Grade 10 student went to Oak Bay High last year, and was expected to return to the school for Grade 11.

Since he previously attended Oak Bay High, the school said he likely had "many social connections" with current students.

The school provided some advice for families who may be affected by the unexpected death. The school suggests that parents listen to children and make time for them as they grieve, try to maintain a regular routine and watch for physical signs of grief, such as headaches, loss of appetite, anxiety or sleep disturbance.

Parents are also welcome to contact the school if their child would like to speak with school counsellors.

"This is a tough time of year regardless of the pandemic, the horrific tragedy in Kamloops and the death of a youth in our community," wrote Aerts.

"We hope that our sense of community and resilience will give all of us the tools to navigate this difficult time," he said.

The school also asks that parents and children "avoid social media speculation out of respect to the family and friends directly impacted."

Further advice on how to help your child through the grief process, provided by Oak Bay High, can be found below: