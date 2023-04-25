Oak Bay homeowners call police after stranger walks into home overnight

Police say a frightening late-night encounter for some Oak Bay residents was merely a misunderstanding after a man wandered into their home in the early hours of Friday morning.

Oak Bay police say they were called to a home in the 1200-block of Beach Drive around 2 a.m. Friday after homeowners discovered a stranger in their living room.

"The man made entry through the unlocked sliding door, and immediately fled on foot when confronted by the homeowners," said police in a release Tuesday.

Nothing was stolen or damaged in the home, police say.

Police dogs from the West Shore RCMP attended the home but were unable to pick up a trail.

Several hours later, Oak Bay police officers were able to locate the suspect.

The man told police that he had "mistaken which home he had intended to enter."

Police say the homeowners were satisfied knowing the suspect had been identified and told police they did not wish to pursue charges.

Oak Bay police are offering tips on how to keep your home secure, including installing motion sensor lights, installing cameras and ensuring all doors are locked.