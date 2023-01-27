Oak Bay library closed for asbestos testing
The District of Oak Bay has temporarily closed a popular library to test for asbestos.
The district says that "dust contaminated with asbestos" was recently found in an area of the Oak Bay Branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library.
The library has been closed until Monday, Feb. 6, as the district performs further testing.
The municipality notes that the closure is out of an abundance of caution and that other areas of the Monterey Recreation Centre, which the library is connected to, remain open.
"All other adjacent areas of the facility, including the Oak Bay Volunteer Services Society and the Hampshire Apartments are not impacted and services at Monterey Recreation Centre remain unaffected," said the district in a release Friday.
Anyone looking to return a book to the Oak Bay library branch can make returns at any other Greater Victoria Public Library location while the Oak Bay location is closed.
The district says it will provide more updates after testing is complete.
