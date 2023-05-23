Oak Bay library to reopen after asbestos abatement

The Oak Bay branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library (GVPL) is set to reopen the week of June 5-11, more than four months after it closed down due to asbestos concerns.

The temporary library in the Cedar Room at the Monterey Recreation Centre in Oak Bay will close at 5 p.m. on May 28 to allow for preparations for the reopening of the permanent location in June.

A specific date for the reopening of the Oak Bay branch will be announced once confirmed.

The Oak Bay branch closed in late January after "dust contaminated with asbestos in an isolated part of the library" was discovered.

The GVPL said in a release that "rigorous testing conducted by the District of Oak Bay determined that no exposure had occurred in public or staff areas."

It also said that to eliminate any further disturbances or asbestos exposure, a full abatement was completed.

During the closure, no in-person library services will be available in Oak Bay, though online resources can be accessed.

The GVPL says all holds will remain in place during the service disruption and patrons wanting to change, cancel or suspend their hold can use the My Account feature on its website or contact its customer service line at 250-940-4875.

Returns can be made at any other GVPL branch and there is a 24-hour temporary outdoor book return outside the Monterey Recreation Centre.