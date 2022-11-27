Oak Bay Light Up Christmas festival returns after pandemic cancellations

After an involuntary two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Oak Bay's annual Christmas festival has returned.

Festivities for the 20th Oak Bay Light Up will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday with crafts, activities, street food and entertainment in the village on Oak Bay Avenue.

Live music performances will begin at 3 p.m., and the village's Christmas lights will be illuminated at 5 p.m.

The festival is free to attend, and photos with Santa Claus will be available by donation, with proceeds supporting the Oak Bay Fire Department's nonessential equipment fund.

More information on the 20th Oak Bay Light Up – including the full list of performers and the food trucks that will be present – can be found on the Oak Bay Village website.