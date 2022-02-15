Oak Bay petition calls on municipality to phase out gas-powered leaf blowers

They're powerful, loud, and in Oak Bay, B.C., they're controversial.

Gas-powered leaf blowers are the topic of a new petition with hundreds of signatures calling on the municipality to phase them out.

Oak Bay resident Francis Landy started the petition, saying he wants gas-powered leaf blowers banned because of excessive noise and dangerous emissions.

“The noise is very loud, it penetrates walls and it’s had a real effect on our mental and physical health,” says Landy.

The academic works from home and spends time writing books, something he finds difficult to do when gas-powered leaf blowers are operating in his neighbouhood.

The municipality’s public works department has a five-year transition plan from gas to electric landscape equipment, but the change does not extend to commercial or residential use.

“It’s an issue that can be solved very easily," Landy says. "Electric leaf blowers are much quieter, they don’t cause pollution and they’re not expensive.”

He would like to see the creation of a recycling or buyback program for gas-powered blowers to help encourage the switch to electric for both residents and landscape companies.

The petition will be brought forward to Oak Bay council this spring with the hope it will spur on renewed discussion and ultimately action.

Landy says only residents, business owners or people who work in Oak Bay should sign the petition.