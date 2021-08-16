Oak Bay police arrest man for possession of 'sword,' break-in tools

Oak Bay police say a man was arrested for carrying prohibited items in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The man was spotted riding a bicycle without a helmet or lights on just after midnight Sunday.

Police say officers pulled the man over to ticket him for the lack of helmet and lights. Initially, the man gave officers a fake name before he tried to flee the scene on bike, according to Oak Bay police.

The man was eventually caught and taken into custody, at which point police uncovered several prohibited items on his person, including a "concealed 26-inch sword" that was hidden in the man's pants.

Police say they also found break and enter tools and a debit card that did not belong to the man inside of two large bags that were draped over the bike's handlebars.

Investigators add that they believe the BMX bike that he was riding is also stolen.

The man was arrested for the items found Sunday, and for two other outstanding warrants.

Police are now recommending six charges in connection to Sunday's arrest, including possession of a controlled substances, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of break and enter tools and possession of property obtained by crime.

Great stop last night by Sgt. Chanin of a 26 yr old male on a BMX bike with no lights/helmet carrying two bags. Male arrested for breach of conditions, possn stolen property, possn controlled drug. possn break in tools. pic.twitter.com/J2PjjEyRDN