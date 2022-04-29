Oak Bay police arrest Saanich man after students followed outside school
Oak Bay police say a 46-year-old Saanich man was arrested after he reportedly followed female high school students and loitered outside their school.
Police say they first received a complaint about the man in mid-April, and heard that he was following the students as well as waiting in the student parking lot at Oak Bay High School around school closing time.
OBPD also received a report from a parent that a man, who had no children at the school, was circling the school in his vehicle around closing time.
The man was arrested on Thursday afternoon while he was loitering at the school parking lot, according to Oak Bay police.
OBPD is recommending charges of criminal harassment and the man has since been released on conditions until his next court date on June 13.
Some of the conditions include a ban on being within 100 metres of Oak Bay High School and the Oak Bay Recreation Centre, and a ban on communicating with any girl under the age of 18.
