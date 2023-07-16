Oak Bay police catch driver travelling over 100 km/h in 40 km/h zone
An excessive speeder has had their vehicle impounded and is facing a large fine after being caught travelling over 100 km/h in a 40 km/h zone, police in Oak Bay said.
The driver was allegedly travelling 107 km/h on Beach Drive on Friday night, according to a Saturday night social media post from the police department.
The individual received a $483 ticket and had their vehicle impounded for seven days.
Police said they nabbed another speeder on Saturday, but did not specify how fast the driver was going or where the incident occurred.
According to ICBC, speeding is the leading cause of car crash fatalities in the province.
And 25 speed-related crashes cause injury or death on average each month on Vancouver Island from May to September, according to ICBC statistics from 2016-2020.
Twelve people are killed in speed-related crashes every year on the Island, according to ICBC.
