Oak Bay Police sergeant to become Greater Victoria's first female deputy police chief

Oak Bay Police (OBPD) Sgt. Julie Chanin will become the police department's new deputy chief constable, once the current deputy chief takes on the role of chief constable in June.

Chanin has 22 years of experience in policing and will become Greater Victoria's first female deputy chief constable, according to OBPD.

The current sergeant first joined Oak Bay police in 2011 after coming from the West Shore RCMP. Since then, she's worked as a constable, acting sergeant, and sergeant of the OBPD.

"Sgt. Chanin’s expertise in community policing and her commitment to the people of Oak Bay have been clearly demonstrated in her work through all the years she’s been with us," said Kevin Murdoch, Mayor of Oak Bay and chair of the OBPD police board.

"We’re very pleased to have her as our incoming deputy chief, and are excited to have someone with her passion for excellence and community service in this leadership position," said Murdoch.

Current Oak Bay Police Chief Ray Bernoties announced his retirement earlier this year, and current Deputy Chief Mark Fisher will take over the role as top cop later this year.

Chanin will be the first internal candidate to be promoted to Oak Bay police leadership in more than 10 years, according to OBPD.

"It's such an honour and privilege to take on this role but still get to work with this amazing team in this incredible community," she said in a statement Monday.