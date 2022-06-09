Oak Bay resident loses $27K in bank scam

Oak Bay police say they're investigating several scams that recently occurred in the community, including one case where the victim lost $27,000.

Police say that scam was reported on June 3, after the victim saw a popup ad on their computer saying their device had been hacked.

The popup went on to say that the victim's bank account had been compromised, and that they should call a number listed on the ad, police say.

The victim called the number and spoke with someone who claimed to be from for their bank.

The victim ultimately withdrew $27,000 from their bank account and deposited it into a Bitcoin machine before they realized a scam was taking place, police say.

Another Oak Bay resident was nearly the victim of another scam when they received a call from someone saying they were a Telus representative, according to police.

The call came in on May 30, with the scammer telling the victim that they could upgrade their services at a discount under a new Telus promotion.

After the phone call, the victim received an email from the scammer saying that they needed to perform a "credit test" before the new service price could be finalized.

The scammer told the victim that they needed to send the four digits of the Social Insurance Number (SIN), credit card number and bank name to complete the credit test.

The victim sent over the information but later realized that this was not a legitimate Telus promotion and canceled their credit cards before any money changed hands, police say.

Anyone with information on these two incidents is asked to call Oak Bay Police at 250-592-2424 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.