Oak Bay resident loses $3K in BC Hydro scam

Police in Oak Bay, B.C., are reminding residents to be wary of scams after a community member recently lost $3,000 to a fraudster.

Police say they were contacted by the victim, who lives in the 2800-block of Foul Bay Road, on Jan. 10.

The victim told investigators that they had received a call from someone who claimed to a BC Hydro employee.

The fraudster told the victim that they hadn't paid their utility bill and that they needed to pay their bills with Bitcoin or there utilities would be shut off immediately.

"The complainant made arrangement to pay $3,000 in Bitcoin to the 'employee' and was subsequently scammed out of $3,000," said Oak Bay police in a release Tuesday.

Police are reminding community members that legitimate businesses will never contact you by phone and demand payment through gift cards or Bitcoin.

"When you receive a high-pressure phone call demanding payment because there is a warrant for your arrest, your computer or bank account has been comprised, or you haven't paid a bill on time, slow down, catch your breath and hang up," said the Oak Bay Police Department.

If you suspect you are being targeted by a scam, you can contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, call your local police department or ask trusted friends or family about the experience, police recommend.