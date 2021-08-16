Oak Bay warns of highly toxic death cap mushrooms sprouting

The District of Oak Bay is warning residents that highly toxic death cap mushrooms have begun appearing in the municipality.

Death cap mushrooms can cause severe illness, or even death, if ingested by people and are very dangerous to pets, according to Island Health.

The pale-yellow, large-capped mushrooms grow in different areas of Vancouver Island. However, Oak Bay appears to be the first community seeing the highly toxic fungus this year after it posted a warning on Aug. 9.

Death cap mushrooms usually begin sprouting in the fall, making their appearance in Oak Bay slightly earlier than the seasonal normal, according to Island Health's information page about the mushrooms.

"It typically grows in cities under various species of imported trees, such as beech, hornbeam, chestnut, English oak and has been recently observed growing with native Garry Oak trees. They can occur in any rural and urban environment," according to Island Health.

The District of Oak Bay says residents can remove the mushrooms by putting on rubber gloves and pulling the mushroom out, including its bulbous base.

The mushrooms should then be thrown in the garbage, and not in the compost or a food recycling garbage bin, according to Oak Bay. The death caps should also be removed before mowing the lawn to avoid spreading them.

If you believe that you or a family member has eaten a poisonous mushroom, the district recommends going the nearest hospital, or calling 911 or the BC Drug and Poison Information Centre at 1-800-567-8911. You can also keep a sample of the mushroom for testing.

"After up to 24 hours have passed, symptoms seem to disappear and people can feel fine for up to 72 hours. However, liver and kidney damage symptoms start three to six days after mushrooms are eaten," says Island Health.