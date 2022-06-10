Oakville music teacher charged in child pornography investigation

A music teacher in Oakville has been charged in connection with a child pornography investigation.

Halton police said they began an investigation in April into a person who allegedly shared child sexual abuse material.

On Friday, they announced that they arrested 70-year-old Carmen Gassi and charged him with two counts of possessing child pornography and making child pornography available.

Gassi was a music teacher at White Oaks Secondary School for about 16 years before retiring. Police said he is still employed at the school as an occasional teacher.

Police added that Gassi is the musical director at High Rendition Jazz, a music program for high school students in Halton Region.

Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact investigators at 905-464-8983 or 905-465-8986. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.