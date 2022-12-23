Obama holiday reading list includes Kate Beaton graphic novel about Alberta oil sands

Barack Obama's Christmas reading list had a little Alberta content to it.

The former American president included Kate Beaton's graphic novel Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands, which was published by Montreal-based Drawn & Quarterly.

The book chronicles Beaton's experiences working in northern Alberta for a couple of years to pay off student loans.

Beaton tweeted a reply to Obama Friday. "Well thank you," she said. "I am honoured."

Beaton was in Calgary recently, discussing Ducks at a Wordfest event.

Another Canadian, Emily St. John Mandel, made Obama's list for her novel Sea of Tranquility, published by Harper Collins Canada.

Well thank you, I am honoured. https://t.co/VSpAknj35L