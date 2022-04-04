Obby Khan sworn in as Fort Whyte MLA

Businessman and former Winnipeg Blue Bomber Obby Khan was officially sworn in as MLA for Fort Whyte on Monday.

Khan’s swearing-in ceremony took place at the Manitoba Legislative Building, and he became the first-ever Muslim MLA in Manitoba, something he is proud of.

“My hope is that this moment will stand out for the young diverse children across this great province saying, ‘I can do that as well, I matter, I am heard, and I am seen,’” Khan said in a news release.

“Today we are making this Legislative Assembly a more inclusive, reflective and diverse tapestry of what we see all around here in Manitoba.”

Khan said he is grateful to the residents of Fort Whyte for trusting him.

“I am humbled and honoured to be their representative in this legislature,” he said.

“I promise to work hard every day to be a strong voice for my community, a positive leader, and an advocate for their priorities.”

Khan’s win came after the seat was left vacant when former Premier Brian Pallister stepped down last year.

Khan was elected last month in the Fort Whyte byelection, defeating Liberal candidate Willard Reaves, the NDP’s Trudy Schroeder, independent candidate Patrick Allard, and the Green Party’s Nicolas Geddert.

Fort Whyte has been a Tory stronghold since 1999.