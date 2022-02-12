Obby Khan wins Tory nomination for Manitoba by-election

The provincial Conservative Party has selected a candidate for the Fort Whyte by-election.

Obby Khan, a former pro football player, won the Tory nomination for the riding.

Melanie Maher, a recent federal candidate in Winnipeg South, and optometrist Dr. Navroop Warriach were the other candidates vying for the spot.

The riding was left vacant after former Premier Brian Pallister resigned his seat in October.

Khan joins Liberal candidate Willard Reaves and NDP candidate Trudy Schroeder.

The date of the by-election has not been announced, but must take place by March 29.