Obstructed plate leads to North Bay traffic stop, various charges

A 24-year-old suspect from New Hamburg, Ont., is facing several charges following an incident in North Bay late last month.

The incident began on Dec. 30 shortly before 3 a.m. when an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer stopped a vehicle for having an obstructed licence plate.

“A member of the North Bay Detachment of the OPP was on Seymour Street in North Bay when a vehicle was observed with an obstructed licence plate,” said police in a news release Wednesday.

“The officer stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver. It was determined that the driver had consumed an alcoholic beverage.”

The driver was taken to the North Bay detachment of the OPP for further testing.

As a result, the driver has been charged with two impaired driving offences, drug (cocaine) possession and driving with an obstructed plate.

The accused was released with a court appearance slated for Jan. 30 to answer the charges.

None of the accusations has been proven in court.