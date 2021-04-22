OC Transpo bus driver, Para Transpo operator test positive for COVID-19

An OC Transpo bus driver and a Para Transpo operator have tested positive for COVID-19, the 108th and 109th cases of novel coronavirus at the transit service since the start of the pandemic.

In a memo to Council Thursday morning, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi said a Para Transpo operator tested positive for COVID-19.

Their last day of work was April 20 and the employee has been self-isolating at home since that time.

Manconi says the employee operated Para Transpo bus #5619 from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 19 and Para Transpo bus #5601 from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20.

OC Transpo is identifying vehicles and facilities that may require additional cleaning over and above our enhanced cleaning process.

Meantime, an OC Transpo bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee last worked on April 18 and has been self-isolating since.

The employee operated buses #4335 and #6641 on Thursday, April 15, buses #4808 and #6578 on Friday, April 16, the employee was off on Saturday, April 17 and the employee operated bus #4221 on Sunday, April 18.

Thursday April 15, 2021

Worked 2:03 p.m. to 4:56 p.m.

Bus #4335

Route # 9 Hurdman Station 2:34 p.m. to Daly/Nicholas 2:54 p.m.

Route # 9 Daly/Nicholas 2:58 p.m. to Hurdman Station 3:33 p.m.

Route # 9 Hurdman Station 3:44 p.m. to Daly/Nicholas 4:17 p.m.

Route # 9 Daly/Nicholas 4:21 p.m. to Hurdman Station 4:56 p.m.

Rode the LRT as a passenger between Hurdman Station and St. Laurent Station at approximately 5:00 p.m.

Worked 5:16 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Bus # 6641

Route # 19 St. Laurent Station 5:27 p.m. to Parliament Station 6:15 p.m.

Route # 19 Parliament Station 6:38 p.m. to St. Laurent Station 7:16 p.m.

Route # 40 St. Laurent Station 7:23 p.m. to Greenboro Station 8:04 p.m.

Route # 197 Greenboro Station 8:15 p.m. to Greenboro Station 8:38 p.m.

Route # 197 Greenboro Station 9:15 p.m. to Greenboro Station 9:36 p.m.

Friday April 16, 2021

Worked 2:03 p.m. to 4:56 p.m.

Bus #4808

Route # 9 Hurdman Station 2:34 p.m. to Daly/Nicholas 2:54 p.m.

Route # 9 Daly/Nicholas 2:58 p.m. to Hurdman Station 3:33 p.m.

Route # 9 Hurdman Station 3:44 p.m. to Daly/Nicholas 4:17 p.m.

Route # 9 Daly/Nicholas 4:21 p.m. to Hurdman Station 4:56 p.m.

Rode the LRT as a passenger between Hurdman Station and St. Laurent Station at approximately 5:00 p.m.

Worked 5:16 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Bus #6578

Route # 19 St. Laurent Station 5:27 p.m. to Parliament Station 6:15 p.m.

Route # 19 Parliament Station 6:38 p.m. to St. Laurent Station 7:16 p.m.

Route # 40 St. Laurent Station 7:23 p.m. to Greenboro Station 8:04 p.m.

Route # 197 Greenboro Station 8:15 p.m. to Greenboro Station 8:38 p.m.

Route # 197 Greenboro Station 9:15 p.m. to Greenboro Station 9:36 p.m.

Sunday April 18, 2021

Worked 2:13 pm to 10:26 pm.