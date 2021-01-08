An OC Transpo bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo to Council, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi said OC Transpo received confirmation on Thursday that an operator tested positive for COVID-19.

The driver last worked on Jan. 5, and the employee is now self-isolating at home.

Ottawa Public Health has advised OC Transpo that the key dates are the 48-hour period prior to the onset of the symptoms – in this case the key dates are Jan. 4 and 5. The employee did not work on Jan. 3.

Manconi says the employee operated bus #4796 on Monday, Jan 4. and bus #4702 on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Jan. 4, 2021

Bus #4796

Route #10 Lyon Station 5:50 a.m. to Hurdman Station 6:14 a.m.

Route #46 Billing Bridge Terminal 6:26 a.m. to Hurdman Station 7:08 a.m.

Route #46 Hurdman Station 7:13 a.m. to Billings Bridge Terminal 7:52 a.m.

Route #6 Billings Bridge Terminal 8:01 a.m. to Rideau Centre East 8:30 a.m.

Route #9 Daly/Nicholas 9:04 a.m. to Hurdman Station 9:31 a.m.

Route #9 Hurdman Station 9:44 a.m. to Daly/Nicholas 10:13 a.m.

Route #9 Daly/Nicholas 10:17 a.m. to Hurdman Station 10:44 a.m.

Route #9 Hurdman Station 11:04 a.m. to Daly/Nicholas 11:31 a.m.

Route #9 Daly/Nicholas 11:37 a.m. to Hurdman Station 12:02 p.m.

Route #9 Hurdman Station 12:24 p.m. to Daly/Nicholas 12:51 p.m.

Route #9 Daly/Nicholas 12:56 p.m. to Hurdman Station 1:23 p.m.

Jan. 5, 2021

Bus #4703