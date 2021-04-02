OC Transpo bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

OC Transpo is reporting a third employee has tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Late Thursday afternoon, the transit service reported a bus operator tested positive for COVID-19. The last day the driver worked was Sunday, March 28.

Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi said OC Transpo is working with Ottawa Public Health and conducting contact tracing of individuals who have, or may have been, in close contact with the employee.

The memo states that Ottawa Public Health has said the key dates are the 48-hour period prior to the first day the employee showed symptoms; in this case the key dates are March 25, 26 and 28.

Manconi says the employee operated bus #6501 and #6641 on March 25, bus #6565 and #6441 on March 26 and #6705 on March 28.

March 25

Bus #6501

Route 698 7:28 a.m. Blohm/Forrestglade – 8:10 a.m. St. Patrick’s High School

Route 644 8:23 a.m. Greenboro Transit Station – 8:52 a.m. Canterbury High School

Bus #6651

Route 111 1:03 p.m. Billings Transit Station – 1:37 p.m. Baseline Transit Station

Route 57 1:56 p.m. Bayshore Transit Station – 2:16 p.m. Tunney’s Transit Station

Route 57 2:25 p.m. Tunney’s Transit Station – 2:47 p.m. Bayshore Transit Station

Route 55 2:54 p.m. Bayshore Transit Station – 3:53 p.m. Elmvale Transit Station

March 26

Bus #6565

Route 698 7:28 a.m. Blohm/Forrestglade – 8:10 a.m. St. Patrick’s High School

Route 644 8:23 a.m. Greenboro Transit Station – 8:52 a.m. Canterbury High School 2

Bus #6441

Route 111 1:03 p.m. Billings Transit Station – 1:37 p.m. Baseline Transit Station

Route 57 1:56 p.m. Bayshore Transit Station – 2:16 p.m. Tunney’s Transit Station

Route 57 2:25 p.m. Tunney’s Transit Station – 2:47 p.m. Bayshore Transit Station

Route 55 2:54 p.m. Bayshore Transit Station – 3:53 p.m. Elmvale Transit Station

March 28

Bus #6705

Route 98 12:20 p.m. Hurdman Transit Station – 12:51 p.m. Hunt Club/Hawthorne

OC Transpo reported Wednesday that an OC Transpo Electric Rail Operator tested positive for COVID-19. Their last day of work was March 22.

On March 27, the transit service said a bus operator tested positive for COVID-19. Their last day of work was March 23.