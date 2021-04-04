OC Transpo bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

OC Transpo is reporting another bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19.

This comes just two days after the last report of a bus driver testing positive.

In this latest case, a memo sent Saturday said the driver's last day of work was April 1 and they have been self-isolating since that time.

The memo states that Ottawa Public Health has said the key dates are the 48-hour period prior to the first day the employee showed symptoms; in this case the key dates are March 30, 31 and April 1.

Riders who may be concerned about possible exposure are asked to contact Ottawa Public Health at 613-580-6744 to speak to a public health nurse or visit ottawapublichealth.ca.

The driver drove the following routes during the key dates identified:

March 30, 2021

Bus #4358 - worked from 7:14 a.m. to 9:23 a.m.

Route # 49 7:25 a.m. Elmvale Station to 7:43 a.m. Hurdman Station

Route # 96 7:46 a.m. Hurdman Station to 8:27 a.m. Viewmount/Grant Carmen

Route # 83 8:34 a.m. Viewmount/Grant Carmen to 9:06 a.m. Tunney’s Station

Bus #8112 – worked from 1:58 p.m. to 6:55 p.m.

Route # 88 2:11 p.m. Hurdman Station to 3:33 p.m. Terry Fox Station

Route # 66 3:56 p.m. 2500 Solandt to 5:35 p.m. Fernbank/Liard

Route # 111 6:07 p.m. Baseline Station to 6:41 p.m. Billings Bridge Station

March 31, 2021

Bus #4359 - worked from 7:14 a.m. to 9:23 a.m.

Route # 49 7:25 a.m. Elmvale Station to 7:43 a.m. Hurdman Station

Route # 96 7:46 a.m. Hurdman Station to 8:27 a.m. Viewmount/Grant Carmen

Route # 83 8:34 a.m. Viewmount/Grant Carmen to 9:06 a.m. Tunney’s Station

Bus #8149 – worked from 1:58 p.m. to 6:55 p.m.

Route # 88 2:11 p.m. Hurdman Station to 3:33 p.m. Terry Fox Station

Route # 66 3:56 p.m. 2500 Solandt to 5:35 p.m. Fernbank/Liard

Route # 111 6:07 p.m. Baseline Station to 6:41 p.m. Billings Bridge Station

April 1, 2021

Bus #4525 - worked from 7:14 a.m. to 9:23 a.m.

Route # 49 7:25 a.m. Elmvale Station to 7:43 a.m. Hurdman Station

Route # 96 7:46 a.m. Hurdman Station to 8:27 a.m. Viewmount/Grant Carmen

Route # 83 8:34 a.m. Viewmount/Grant Carmen to 9:06 a.m. Tunney’s Station

Bus #8157 – worked from 1:58 p.m. to 6:55 p.m.