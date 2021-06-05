OC Transpo bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

An OC Transpo bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo to council, transportation services general manager John Manconi said the employee last worked on Wednesday, June 2, and has been self-isolating at home since.

Ottawa Public Health is working with OC Transpo to conduct contact tracing of individuals who have, or may have been, in close contact with the employee.

Public health has advised the key dates are the 48-hours prior to the onset of symptoms – in this case, May 31, June 1 and June 2.

Manconi says the employee operated bus #4745 on Monday, bus #6605 on Tuesday and buses #4805 and #4667 on Wednesday.

May 31

Worked from 6:04 a.m. to 2:10 p.m.

Bus #4745

Route 63 6:26 a.m. Eagleson Station to 6:38 a.m. Innovation Park & Ride

Route 266 6:54 a.m. Maxwell Bridge/March to 7:42 a.m. Tunney’s Pasture Station

Route 164 8:10 a.m. Acceptance/Hope Side Road to 8:40 a.m. Terry Fox Station

Route 168 8:43 a.m. Terry Fox Station to 9:23 a.m. Terry Fox/Fernbank

Route 168 9:30 a.m. Terry Fox/Fernbank to 10:11 a.m. Terry Fox Station

Route 168 10:44 a.m. Terry Fox Station to 11:21 a.m. Terry Fox/Fernbank

Route 168 11:30 a.m. Terry Fox/Fernbank to 12:11 p.m. Terry Fox Station

Route 161 12:42 p.m. Terry Fox Station to 1:11 p.m. Stonehaven/Bridlewood

Route 161 1:15 p.m. Stonehaven/Bridlewood to 1:50 p.m. Terry Fox Station

June 1

Worked from 1:18 p.m. to 5:20 p.m.

Bus #6605

Route 14 1:36 p.m. St. Laurent Station to 2:34 p.m. Tunney’s Pasture Station

Route 14 2:52 p.m. Tunney’s Pasture Station to 3:51 p.m. St. Laurent Station

Route 12 4:00 p.m. St. Laurent Station to 4:33 p.m. Blair Station

Route 12 4:38 p.m. Blair Station to 5:13 p.m. St. Laurent Station

Rode the train as a passenger from Tunney’s Pasture Station to St. Laurent Station at approximately 1:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

June 2

Worked from 6:25 a.m. to 9:40 a.m.

Bus #4805

Route 82 6:34 a.m. Greenbank/Craig Henry to 6:57 a.m. Tunney’s Station

Route 54 7:00 a.m. Tunney’s Pasture Station to 7:08 a.m. Tunney’s Pasture Station

Route 54 7:15 a.m. Tunney’s Pasture Station to 7:25 a.m. Tunney’s Pasture Station

Route 54 7:30 a.m. Tunney’s Pasture Station to 7:40 a.m. Tunney’s Pasture Station

Route 54 7:45 a.m. Tunney’s Pasture Station to 7:55 a.m. Tunney’s Pasture Station

Route 54 8:01 a.m. Tunney’s Pasture Station to 8:11 a.m. Tunney’s Pasture Station

Route 54 8:15 a.m. Tunney’s Pasture Station to 8:25 a.m. Tunney’s Pasture Station

Route 54 8:30 a.m. Tunney’s Pasture Station to 8:40 a.m. Tunney’s Pasture Station

Route 54 8:45 a.m. Tunney’s Pasture Station to 8:53 a.m. Tunney’s Pasture Station

Route 84 8:55 a.m. Tunney’s Pasture Station to 9:13 a.m. Centrepointe

Bus #4667

Worked from 1:44 p.m. to 6:06 p.m.