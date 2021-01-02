An OC Transpo driver who worked on New Year's Eve has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo to Council, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi said OC Transpo received confirmation on Saturday that a bus operator tested positive for novel coronavirus.

"The employee last worked on Thursday, Dec. 31 and is currently self-isolating at home."

Ottawa Public Health has advised OC Transpo the key dates are the 48-hour period prior to testing – in this case Dec. 29, 30 and 31.

Manconi says the employee did not work on Dec. 29. Here is a list of routes the operator worked on Dec. 30 and 31.

December 30, 2020

Bus #4683

Route # 47: St. Laurent Station 5:45 to Russell/Hydro 6:10

Route # 294: Findlay Creek/Willowmere 6:42 to Hurdman 7:16

Route # 90: Hurdman 7:20 to Greenboro 7:59

Route # 92: Greenboro 8:08 to Hurdman 8:40

Route # 46: Billings 9:07 to Hurdman 9:53

Route # 46: Hurdman 9:48 to Billings 10:38

Route # 140: Billings 10:49 to Walkley/Ryder 11:05

Route # 140: Walkley/Ryder 11:06 to Billings 11:23

Route # 111: Billings 11:33 to Baseline 12:07

Route # 14: Tunney’s Pasture 12:22 to St. Laurent 13:24

Bus # 6687 (passenger)

Route # 40: St. Laurent Station 13:24 to St. Laurent Garage

December 31, 2020

Bus #4837

Route # 47: St. Laurent Station 5:45 to Russell/Hydro 6:10

Route # 294: Findlay Creek/Willowmere 6:42 to Hurdman 7:16

Route # 90: Hurdman 7:20 to Greenboro 7:59

Route # 92: Greenboro 8:08 to Hurdman 8:40

Route # 46: Billings 9:07 to Hurdman 9:53

Route # 46: Hurdman 9:48 to Billings 10:38

Route # 140: Billings 10:49 to Walkley/Ryder 11:05

Route # 140: Walkley/Ryder 11:06 to Billings 11:23

Route # 111: Billings 11:33 to Baseline 12:07

Route # 14: Tunney’s Pasture 12:22 to St. Laurent 13:24

Bus # 6478 (passenger)

Route # 40: St. Laurent Station 13:24 to St. Laurent Garage

This is the third OC Transpo employee to test positive for COVID-19 this week.

On Thursday, Manconi announced a bus driver tested positive after last working on Dec. 27. On Wednesday, the transit service said an employee that visited all Confederation Line stations had tested positive.