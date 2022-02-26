OC Transpo bus routes return to normal in downtown Ottawa on Sunday

OC Transpo bus routes serving the downtown core will return to their regular routes on Sunday as roads continue to reopen following the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration.

Transit services were restricted downtown for four weeks after the demonstration blocked several roads in the downtown core. All bus routes with service downtown were on detour since the weekend of Jan. 28, avoiding streets near Parliament Hill.

In a memo to council Saturday evening, Transit Services General Manager Renee Amilcar said with downtown roads safely reopening, "All OC Transpo bus routes will return to their regular routes (Sunday)."

"Thank you to our customers for their continued patience during this prolonged and challenging time. I am also grateful for our incredible employees who have been working around the clock to adjust and restore service as quickly as possible."

Route 18 will remain on an extended detour, as Wellington Street remains closed between Kent Street and Elgin Street.

OC Transpo is offering no-charge service on 15 bus routes that serve the downtown area, Para Transpo trips to and from Rideau-Vanier and Somerset Wards, and on the Confederation Line until March 27.

Customers can board O-Train Line 1 and the 15 no-charge downtown bus routes at any stop without paying a fare. Fare gates at all O-Train Line 1 stations will be open.

The no-charge bus service includes routes 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, 18, 19, 55, 56, 85, and 114.