OC Transpo bus with passengers collides with pickup truck on Highway 417

An OC Transpo bus with 16 passengers on board collided with a pickup truck on Highway 417 Wednesday morning.

Ottawa Fire spokesperson Nick Defazio told CTV News Ottawa that they received a call from Ontario Provincial Police just before 8 a.m. for reports of a bus colliding with a vehicle.

OPP, paramedics and fire responded to the scene near the Moodie Drive exit to assist with the crash.

Ottawa Paramedics say one person experienced minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. All passengers on board were safe. Ottawa Fire confirmed the injured person was the bus driver.

In a post to social media by OPP East Region, the driver of the pickup truck was "charged accordingly." Police did not provide more details.

"Emergency services attended to the scene and a replacement bus assisted customers in completing their journey," said OC Transpo spokesperson Troy Charter.

"We are fully cooperating with our emergency service partners, including OPP in their investigation. OC Transpo is conducting an internal safety review to gather more information on the incident.”

The bus was serving the 61 route, which runs from Stittsville to Gatineau.

There was minor damage to the bike rack in front of the bus and was still drivable.

