OC Transpo double-decker buses return to service after inspections

Twelve OC Transpo double-decker buses are back on the roads after being pulled from service for inspections this week.

OC Transpo removed 19 buses from service after one of them left the road along Carling Avenue near Hezerg Road on Monday afternoon and came to rest at an angle. In a memo to council, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi said an investigation found a component of the steering system required an adjustment.

"Working with the manufacturer, inspections have progressed well, and we have been able to confirm that 12 buses passed the inspection and were returned to service (Wednesday)," said Manconi.

"The remaining seven buses require an adjustment and will be returned to service once the scheduled repairs have been completed within the next couple of days. All protocols to ensure vehicles are safe to return to service have been followed."

Manconi says the decision to pull the double-decker buses from service had no impact on regular bus service or the R1 replacement bus service running along the Confederation Line.

No one was injured in Monday's incident.