OC Transpo double-decker ends up in ditch

Ottawa police say no one was hurt after an OC Transpo double-decker ended up in a ditch along Carling Avenue in the city's west end Monday afternoon.

Police said they were called to Carling near Bayfield Avenue at 3:18 p.m. on reports that the bus was in the ditch. It had tilted but did not fall on its side.

What caused the bus to leave the road is unknown.

There were passengers on board at the time, police said, but everyone was able to leave the bus safely.

OC Transpo says it is investigating. What caused the bus to leave the road is unknown.

“There were two passengers on board, and no injuries to the passengers or operator have been reported at this time," said acting director of transit operations Dan Villeneuve in a statement to CTV News Ottawa. "The bus will be towed back to an OC Transpo garage for inspection. This incident is now under investigation by OC Transpo to determine the cause of the event.”

This comes the same day OC Transpo shut down LRT service on the Confederation Line because an incident in which a train's axle left the tracks.

OC Transpo said LRT service would be suspended until the root cause of the incident is found and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent a team of investigators to assess the situation.