An OC Transpo bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo to Council, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi says the employee last worked on Jan. 25, and is now self-isolating at home.

Ottawa Public Health has advised OC Transpo that the key dates are the 48-hour period prior to the onset of symptoms – which are Jan. 25, 26 and 27.

OC Transpo says the employee was not at work on Jan. 26 or 27.

The employee operated bus #4841 from the Pinecrest garage on Monday, Jan. 25.

Bus # 4841

Route # 111 - Baseline Station 2:07 p.m. to Carleton University 2:54 p.m.

Route # 90 - Hurdman Station 3:33 p.m. to Greenboro Station 4:21 p.m.

Route # 92 - Greenboro Station 4:31 p.m. to Hurdman Station 5:01 p.m.

Route # 290 - Hurdman Station 5:07 p.m. to Fielding/McCarthy 5:34 p.m.

Route # 80 - Tunney’s Pasture Station 6:01 p.m. to Barrhaven Center 6:59 p.m.

Route # 170 - Barrhaven Center 7:06 p.m. to Fallowfield Station 7:42 p.m.

Route # 161 - Terry Fox Station 8:27 p.m. to Stonehaven/Bridlewood 8:58 p.m.

Route # 161 - Stonehaven/Bridlewood 8:59 p.m. to Terry Fox Station 9:36 p.m.

Manconi says OC Transpo is identifying vehicles and facilities that may require additional cleaning over and above our enhanced cleaning process.